HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HOTH opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,659 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

