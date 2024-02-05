HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of HOTH opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.30.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics
About Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hoth Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.