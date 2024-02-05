Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $119.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $263,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $217,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

