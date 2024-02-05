GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.27

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001481 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

