GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Up 2.4%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.68. 1,116,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,405,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,730.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

