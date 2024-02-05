Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider David Stevenson Purchases 5,143 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson bought 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.64 ($3,138.37).
Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance
Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.61) on Monday. Gresham House Energy Storage has a 12 month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £274.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.17.
Gresham House Energy Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Gresham House Energy Storage’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
