Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,788 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $85.93. 744,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,050. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $91.69.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.