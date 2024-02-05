Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,272 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.49. 5,560,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

