Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $351,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. 1,876,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.