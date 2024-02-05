Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

