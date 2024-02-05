Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,679 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.2% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 81,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,468. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.