Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

QCOM stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.19. 5,082,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,429,950. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

