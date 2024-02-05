Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Position Raised by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.95% of Golar LNG worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 2,291,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Golar LNG by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,177,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after buying an additional 811,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. 251,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

