goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Set at C$193.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark raised their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$176.00.

goeasy Price Performance

GSY opened at C$155.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.12. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.79.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.7156153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

