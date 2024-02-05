GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.88.

GMS stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. GMS has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

