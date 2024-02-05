GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $55.27

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.27, but opened at $53.12. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 596,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.