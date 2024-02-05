Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $185.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

