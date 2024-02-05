GG TOKEN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.96 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $96.96 million and approximately $48.90 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07609224 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $48.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

