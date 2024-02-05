GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL opened at $35.62 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -11.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.