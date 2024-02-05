Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.3% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 316,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.34. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.