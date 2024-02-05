GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
GEHC opened at $73.91 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $109,092,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $92,462,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,082,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
