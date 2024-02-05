Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

