Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 311,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.3% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 544,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 693,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,458 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 18,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,911,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

