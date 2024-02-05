GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 3,050 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 101,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,821 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 852,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. 92,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

