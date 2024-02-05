G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.04. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 102,947 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

