G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.04. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 102,947 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

