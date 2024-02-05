Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.40 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Frontline Stock Down 2.8 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
