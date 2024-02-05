Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $83.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

