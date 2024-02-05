Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortinet by 40.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.9 %

Fortinet stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.20. 2,388,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

