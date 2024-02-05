Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $9.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

