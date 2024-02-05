FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.42. 3,588,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $131.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

