FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.925-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-4.41 EPS.
FMC Stock Down 1.6 %
FMC traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. 3,579,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,284. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
