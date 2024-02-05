FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.925-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-4.41 EPS.

FMC Stock Down 1.6 %

FMC traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. 3,579,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,284. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

