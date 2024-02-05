Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

FLXS stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

