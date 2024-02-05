Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
FLXS stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.
Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
Featured Articles
