FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 125,527 shares.The stock last traded at $52.99 and had previously closed at $53.32.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

