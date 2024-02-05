FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $295.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,244,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

