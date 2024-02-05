Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

