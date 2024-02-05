First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 326,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 149,154 shares.The stock last traded at $119.50 and had previously closed at $119.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 5,336.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,156,000 after buying an additional 1,196,446 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14,923.2% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 555,589 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,853,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,651,000 after purchasing an additional 278,081 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

