First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 39,716 shares.The stock last traded at $91.41 and had previously closed at $92.08.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
