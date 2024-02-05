First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 39,716 shares.The stock last traded at $91.41 and had previously closed at $92.08.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.