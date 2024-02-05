First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $234.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $141.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.