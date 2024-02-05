First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,136,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,096 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

