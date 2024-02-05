First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Ultra Clean worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $342,943. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

