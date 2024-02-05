First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $106.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

