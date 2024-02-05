First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.8 %

RCL stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

