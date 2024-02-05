First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,772.90 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,631.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,419.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.