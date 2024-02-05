First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

