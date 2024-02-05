First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,066 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.