First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $143.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $144.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

