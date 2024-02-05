First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $63,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $166.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

