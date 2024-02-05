First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The Shyft Group stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $380.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

