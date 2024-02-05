First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,312 Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.