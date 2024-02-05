First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,713,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

